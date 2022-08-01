Sabrina Ionescu sets franchise record 16 assists
Sabrina Ionescu sets a Liberty franchise record with 16 assists in a win over the Phoenix Mercury.
The notion that candidates of color can't win in mostly white congressional districts is "antiquated and outdated,'' said advocate A’shanti F. Gholar.
Two Philadelphia 76ers legends have been named to the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore.
There wasn’t much fake about the risk for 73-year-old Ric Flair in his final wrestling match, in Nashville. But that's what made it so good.
“The league should be ashamed of themselves,” one person tweeted.
Tony Finau made $1.512 million in Michigan.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Tony Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut in Detroit.
Germany were left fuming by a “clear handball” on the goal-line by England captain Leah Williamson after their Women’s European Championship final defeat.
Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88 after a legendary NBA career that gave way to a retirement filled with playing golf.
Ric Flair went out stylin' and profilin' as only he could in his final match
Is LIV Golf prepping to sue? Would PGA Tour pros boycott a major? Are pros lying to the captain? That and more from Davis Love III.
Major League Baseball's trade deadline isn't until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but there already have been some big deals made.
Watch as Ryan Blaney takes out Daniel Suárez following the checkered flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
6 game suspension for Watson means 6 games for Brissett to start. Ranking those 6 from easiest to hardest:
Breaking down the teams and players who matter ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline -- from Juan Soto to Trey Mancini.
The controversy that has defined LIV Golf was only magnified at Trump National, where Henrik Stenson’s decision to join the Saudi-backed breakaway tour paid immediate dividends
Former UFC champ Julianna Peña will need plastic surgery after her title-fight loss at UFC 277.
Baseball and confusion seem destined to be together.
Sean McVay has been crystal clear with his message when it comes to wanting Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Rams this season.
Tyler Reddick wasn't the only driver who left Indianapolis feeling good.
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]