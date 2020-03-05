Sabrina Ionescu sends message to Steph Curry as Warriors star returns

Steph Curry will make his triumphant return to the court Thursday night when the Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center.

And the GOAT couldn't be happier for him. No, not Curry. The other GOAT.

Oregon Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu sent a message to the two-time MVP, wishing him luck and giving him some encouraging words as he looks to rediscover his stroke after breaking his non-shooting hand four months ago.

From one 🐐 to another. 🤝@sabrina_i20 sends some well-wishes to @StephenCurry30 as he makes his return to the @warriors lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/b2W0oCvF1q — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 5, 2020

Ionescu and the rest of the basketball world have no doubt Curry will be back to his assassin ways soon.

The Ducks legend and presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft grew up in Walnut Creek and is a fan of Curry and the Warriors. She became the face of women's basketball while racking up triple-doubles in Eugene, Ore., and made Curry a fan of hers along the way.

Curry took his two daughters, Riley and Ryan, to watch Ionescu and the Ducks play Cal on Feb. 21. Three days later, he was there to watch her record-setting performance against Stanford, following an emotional day at Kobe Bryant's memorial, which Ionescu spoke at.

After giving a moving speech at Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles, Ionescu flew back to the Bay and became the first player in Division-I history to amass 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She made history while recording the 26th triple-double of her career and did so on 2/24/20, the numbers worn by Bryant, his daughter Gianna who also died in the tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and Ionescu.

Ionescu and the Ducks have unfinished business, with their focus locked on getting back to the Final Four and winning the program's first national championship.

Curry will be watching every step of the way.

Then, he and the Warriors will enter next season fully healthy and with a little unfinished business of their own.

