Sabrina Ionescu, Satou and Nyara Sabally highlight Ducks on WNBA opening day rosters

With tipoff for the WNBA set for Tuesday night, three former Oregon women’s basketball stars were named to their respective team’s opening day roster.

The New York Liberty with feature former No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and center Nyara Sabally – a former No. 5 overall pick – Tuesday night against the Washington Mystics at 4 p.m. for their opener, while the Dallas Wings named Satou Sabally to their opening roster.

The elder Sabally, Satou, is expected to miss a little over half of the season after injuring her shoulder while competing with Germany at an Olympic qualifying tournament in February.

The fourth-year pro has averaged 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and is a two-time All-Star but has played in just 82 games over the last four seasons due to various injuries.

In New York, Ionescu will feature heavily at guard for the Liberty after a career season a year ago. Ionescu broke the WNBA 3-point makes in a season record and has career averages of 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game and is a two-time All-Star.

The younger Sabally, Nyara, played in her first WNBA season in 2023, averaging 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game playing just under eight minutes per contest.

Courtney Vandersloot will also be playing in her 14th season in the league after playing for Oregon head coach Kelly Graves when he was coaching Gonzaga. Vandersloot is a five-time All-Star and averaged 10.5 points and 8.1 assists per game with the Liberty last season.

Former Ducks who missed cut for WNBA opening day rosters

There were also several former Ducks that just missed the cut for an opening day roster spot. After signing a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx this offseason, former No. 8 overall pick Ruthy Hebard was cut leading up to opening day. Hebard has scored 4.5 points per game and was a 2021 WNBA Champion with the Chicago Sky, where she spent the first four years of her career.

Former Duck Jaz Shelley, who transferred to Nebraska to finish her playing career, was cut by the Phoenix Mercury after getting drafted in the third round this offseason, and Taylor Mikesell, who spent one season in Eugene in 2020-21 before transferring to Ohio State, was cut by the Los Angeles Sparks last week.

Oregon is one of just 14 programs in the NCAA to have at least three players on an opening day WNBA roster with just eight programs featuring more rostered players. Those programs are UConn (16), South Carolina (10), Notre Dame (8), Stanford (7), Baylor (7), Tennessee (6), Louisville (4), Maryland (4), Oregon (3), UCLA (3), Duke (3), Iowa (3), Rutgers (3), and Ohio State (3).

