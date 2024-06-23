Advertisement

Sabrina Ionescu, Sandy Brondello on Liberty's 96-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream

SNY

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 26 points in New York's 96-75 win over the Atlanta Dream. Ionescu and coach Sandy Brondello reacted to the team's win, and spoke about what has been working so well for the Liberty as they improved to 15-3 on the season.