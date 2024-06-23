Sabrina Ionescu, Sandy Brondello on Liberty's 96-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream

- Sabrina Ionescu, Sandy Brondello on Liberty's 96-75 victory over the Atlanta DreamLiberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 26 points in New York's 96-75 win over the Atlanta Dream. Ionescu and coach Sandy Brondello reacted to the team's win, and spoke about what has been working so well for the Liberty as they improved to 15-3 on the season.4:35Now PlayingPaused
- Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the LibertyJonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.9:13Now PlayingPaused
- Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record highRound 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/sky-fever-ticket-prices-reach-wnba-record-high/570874/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record high</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:48Now PlayingPaused
- WNBA star Kahleah Copper ‘hungry' for Paris after Olympic snub in 2021WNBA champion Kahleah Copper is making her Olympic debut in Paris 2024 after missing out on a roster spot in Tokyo. The Phoenix Mercury star talks to reporter Khristina Williams about what she’s looking forward to most about being on Team USA and why getting to share the experience with teammates Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi is so meaningful.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/olympics-wnba-phoenix-mercury-kahleah-copper-hungry-for-paris/571218/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WNBA star Kahleah Copper ‘hungry' for Paris after Olympic snub in 2021</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:00Now PlayingPaused
Sabrina Ionescu, Sandy Brondello on Liberty's 96-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream
Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 26 points in New York's 96-75 win over the Atlanta Dream. Ionescu and coach Sandy Brondello reacted to the team's win, and spoke about what has been working so well for the Liberty as they improved to 15-3 on the season.