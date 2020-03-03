Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally named to All-Pac-12 Team

The Oregon Ducks historic regular season was capped off by the Pac-12's All-Conference honors Tuesday.

On that list, one will notice a lot of yellow and green.

Senior Sabrina Ionescu was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Taylor Chavez the Sixth Player of the Year, and their head coach, Kelly Graves, was named John R. Wooden Coach of the Year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In addition, Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally were named All-Pac-12.

Here's the full list.

ALL-PAC-12 (15 members)

Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown Japreece Dean UCLA G Sr. Austin, Texas Ruthy Hebard**** Oregon F Sr. Fairbanks, Alaska Borislava Hristova*** Washington State F Sr. Varna, Bulgaria Lexie Hull Stanford G So. Spokane, Wash. Sabrina Ionescu**** Oregon G Sr. Walnut Creek, Calif. Aari McDonald** Arizona G Jr. Fresno, Calif. Amber Melgoza** Washington G Sr. Santa Barbara, Calif. Michaela Onyenwere** UCLA F Jr. Aurora, Calif. Alissa Pili USC F Fr. Anchorage, Alaska Mikayla Pivec** Oregon State G Sr. Lynnwood, Wash. Cate Reese Arizona F So. Cypress, Texas Robbi Ryan Arizona State G Sr. Sheridan, Wyo. Satou Sabally** Oregon F Jr. Berlin, Germany Destiny Slocum** Oregon State G Jr. Meridian, Idaho Kiana Williams** Stanford G Jr. San Antonio, Texas

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least one point): Jaelyn Brown, CAL (Sr., G/F); Mya Hollingshed, COLO (Jr., G/F); Taylor Jones, OSU (Fr., F); Brynna Maxwell, UTAH (Fr., G); Chanelle Molina, WSU (Sr., G); Reili Richardson, ASU (Sr., G); Ja'Tavia Tapley, ASU (Sr., F); Sam Thomas, ARIZ (Jr., F).

Ionescu and Hebard capped off their senior season by bringing in All-Pac-12 honors in every season at Oregon.

As the Pac-12 Player of Year, Ionescu averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. She scored in double figures 130 times while at Oregon.

Story continues

Hebard averaged 17.5 points and 9.7 rebounds in her senior season and recorded 15 double-doubles this season. She also has passed Alison Lang (2,252, 1980-84) on Oregon's All-Time scoring list and now sits second in Oregon history behind Ionescu.

Sabally, the 2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, scored 16.8 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game this season. It's the second time she has recieved All-Pac-12 recognition. Sabally is forgoing her senior season and has declared for the 2020 WNBA Draft.

The Oregon Ducks will appear in the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas this week where they are favored to win before heading to the NCAA tournament.

Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally named to All-Pac-12 Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest