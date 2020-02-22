Sabrina Ionescu records 25th triple-double in front of Steph Curry and daughters Riley, Ryan

It seems that wherever Sabrina Ionescu goes, she has fans.

If you notice when the Oregon women's basketball team travels on away games, there is always a decent crowd supporting the Ducks. You can easily spot that candy apple green #20 jersey in the crowd.

There was a standing ovation as Ionescu checked out of the game midway through the fourth quarter vs. the Cal Golden Bears, having just notched her 25th career triple-double. It was a bit of a homecoming game for the Walnut Creek native.

The applause was not just from Oregon fans but also from one NBA player in attendance: Steph Curry, and his two daughters Riley and Ryan.

Steph and Sabrina Ionescu after Oregon's win 🐐 pic.twitter.com/k62APaWfyh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 22, 2020

Curry and Ionescu are long-time friends. He has raved about her before and the two make it a point to exchange jerseys or see one another when the opportunity presents itself. Ionescu was at Moda Center last season with the Golden State Warriors in town to face the Portland Trail Blazers.

And on an off night for the Warriors, Curry made it a point to attend and take his daughters (potential future WNBA stars who look up to Ionescu) with the Ducks in town to face the Bears.

The G.O.A.T. recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the big win over Cal, but up next is a date with the No. 4 Stanford Cardinal on Monday night where Oregon will once again need the best from Ionescu.

