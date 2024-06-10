Sabrina Ionescu reacts to surprise visit from The Duck at Liberty game

He may be the only Duck that needs an airplane to fly, but no one can say The Oregon Duck doesn’t get around.

This past weekend, The Duck was on hand to visit Sabrina Ionescu in The Big Apple to watch his favorite WNBA player and the New York Liberty play in person.

Ionescu was surprised her pal made the cross-country trip, but she is happy he did.

“The last time I saw him was at my wedding,” Ionescu said. “I had to look four times to make sure it was him. He’s the best of the best.”

It was a successful trip for The Duck as he saw Ionescu score 19 points, dish out eight assists, and grab six rebounds in the 93-88 win over the Washington Mystics.

