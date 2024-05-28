Sabrina Ionescu Plays Basketball with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka: ‘Definitely Runs in the Family’

The WNBA star was a mentee of Kobe's and has maintained a close friendship with the late NBA star's family

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram; Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Sabrina Ionescu and Bianka Bryant play basketball together

Bianka Bryant is learning from the best!

During a trip to New York City, Vanessa Bryant took 7-year-old Bianka to spend time with WNBA star and family friend Sabrina Ionescu.

Vanessa, 42, shared photos and videos from the girls' trip, which also included 4-year-old Capri Kobe Bryant, in an Instagram Reel.

Among the adventures from their NYC trip, which seemed to include slices from Joe's Pizza and a trip to the Plaza Hotel, Vanessa shared fun clips of Bianka and Ionescu, 26, shooting baskets and practicing some passing drills.

"Had a fun time in NYC w/my babies this weekend. 💕 So glad we got to see 'Beana' @sabrina_i 😘," Vanessa wrote in her caption.

Ionescu, a star for the New York Liberty, commented on the reel, writing, "Shooting definitely runs in the family 😂," as a fun nod to Bianka's athletic genes.

Vanessa replied to the WNBA star's comment with, "Keep waiting on that pass 😜 😂."

Ionescu and the Bryants have grown close over the years. Ionescu was a mentee of Kobe's before his tragic death in Jan. 2020, which also claimed the lives of his daughter Gianna and seven others.

During his memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ionescu — then a college basketball star — spoke about Kobe and Gianna's impact on her.

Travis Bell/NBAE via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images Sabrina Ionescu; Kobe Bryant

"I carry Kobe and Gigi with me every day and honor their legacies through my dedication to the game," Ionescu said during the service. "I wake up every day grateful for the platform I've been given and I strive to lead by example and serve as a role model for young people and especially girls to pursue sports — a platform Kobe and Gigi were passionate about."

"I saw the way he supported his family and his constant advocacy for women's basketball," she continued. "His encouragement and promotion of equality in sports along with his Mamba Mentality is what motivates me today."

Later that day, Ionescu became the first male or female Division I college basketball player to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds during the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Stanford Cardinals.

“That one was for him,” she told ESPN after the game. “To do it on 2-24-20 is huge. We talked about it in the pre-season. I can’t really put it into words. He’s looking down and really proud of me and just really happy for this moment with my team.”

And when the WNBA star married NFL player Hroniss Grasu in March, Vanessa and her daughter Natalia Bryant were in attendance for the special day.

"Congratulations to @sabrina_i and @h_grasu!!!," Vanessa captioned the Instagram post of her and Natalia posing with the bride. "Such a beautiful couple. Wishing you both the very best, always!!! Xo."



