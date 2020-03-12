Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon robbed of storybook ending

Lindsey Wisniewski
NBC Sports Northwest

When Sabrina Ionescu decided to forgo the WNBA Draft and return to the Oregon Ducks for her senior season, she knew there was more to come from another season in a Ducks uniform.

"Unfinished Business," as she called it in a letter to Ducks Nation via The Players Tribune.

Now, her unfinished business will literally remain unfinished.

The NCAA announced Thursday that the March Madness tournament will be canceled in wake of the coronavirus. Both the men and women's basketball tournaments are part of the cancellation, as well as all remaining spring and winter championships.

Read that again: That's canceled, not postponed. Meaning Ionescu, along with her fellow teammates Satou Sabally, Minyon Moore and Ruthy Hebard, have played their last game at Oregon.

The Ducks were poised for a deep postseason this year, after falling to Baylor in the Final Four in 2019. Oregon won the Pac-12 regular season and Pac-12 Tournament and were expected to enter Selection Monday as the second overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, we will always wonder what could have been…and if the Ducks Big 3 would have brought a first NCAA Tournament trophy back to Eugene.

At Ionescu's Senior Day, she spoke about the "Unfinished Business" she had at Oregon and how the phrase grew to mean a lot more.

That whole ‘Unfinished Business' thing, obviously after losing to Baylor [Final Four], I was coming back ready to get to another Final Four and win a national championship. That was really the goal up until obviously a month ago. 

You kind of realize there are so many more things that are important besides that final outcome. And nothing is really promised, nothing is guaranteed. What we're building here is really remarkable and something that doesn't happen and doesn't come across very often on the men's side or the women's side. 

That's really the ‘Unfinished Business,' being able to play alongside these people, being able to have the support staff and everyone here in the community and from the University, knowing that they have my back. The amount of people that have reached out and wanted to help goes to show how much they love me and this team. I think that's the ‘Unfinished Business' regardless of a win or a loss. - Sabrina Ionescu

Hopefully given the abrupt ending of her legendary Oregon career, Ionescu can still find solace in that newfound meaning. Even if "Unfinished Business" means even more now.

Needless to say, Ducks fans were heartbroken by the news.

