Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon robbed of storybook ending

When Sabrina Ionescu decided to forgo the WNBA Draft and return to the Oregon Ducks for her senior season, she knew there was more to come from another season in a Ducks uniform.

"Unfinished Business," as she called it in a letter to Ducks Nation via The Players Tribune.

Now, her unfinished business will literally remain unfinished.

The NCAA announced Thursday that the March Madness tournament will be canceled in wake of the coronavirus. Both the men and women's basketball tournaments are part of the cancellation, as well as all remaining spring and winter championships.

Read that again: That's canceled, not postponed. Meaning Ionescu, along with her fellow teammates Satou Sabally, Minyon Moore and Ruthy Hebard, have played their last game at Oregon.

The Ducks were poised for a deep postseason this year, after falling to Baylor in the Final Four in 2019. Oregon won the Pac-12 regular season and Pac-12 Tournament and were expected to enter Selection Monday as the second overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, we will always wonder what could have been…and if the Ducks Big 3 would have brought a first NCAA Tournament trophy back to Eugene.

At Ionescu's Senior Day, she spoke about the "Unfinished Business" she had at Oregon and how the phrase grew to mean a lot more.

That whole ‘Unfinished Business' thing, obviously after losing to Baylor [Final Four], I was coming back ready to get to another Final Four and win a national championship. That was really the goal up until obviously a month ago.

You kind of realize there are so many more things that are important besides that final outcome. And nothing is really promised, nothing is guaranteed. What we're building here is really remarkable and something that doesn't happen and doesn't come across very often on the men's side or the women's side. That's really the ‘Unfinished Business,' being able to play alongside these people, being able to have the support staff and everyone here in the community and from the University, knowing that they have my back. The amount of people that have reached out and wanted to help goes to show how much they love me and this team. I think that's the ‘Unfinished Business' regardless of a win or a loss. - Sabrina Ionescu

Hopefully given the abrupt ending of her legendary Oregon career, Ionescu can still find solace in that newfound meaning. Even if "Unfinished Business" means even more now.

Needless to say, Ducks fans were heartbroken by the news.

It appears our ‘unfinished business' will remain just that. Disappointed but I completely understand. I love & I hurt for my team❤️ pic.twitter.com/jL5LZ6ZwVT — Kelly Graves (@GoDucksKG) March 12, 2020

i'm absolutely heartbroken.... — Taylor Chavez (@Taylormichele3) March 12, 2020

Sabrina Ionescu hoisting a NCAA Tournament championship trophy is an image we needed to see -- and we won't. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 12, 2020

changed the game forever.



My heart goes out for this team. Congrats on an amazing season @OregonWBB



also s/o to @OregonMBB as well👏 pic.twitter.com/ciYcrpo8c2







— Ashley Young (@teamashleyy_) March 12, 2020

Us, South Carolina, Baylor, Maryland all meet up at some gym and have our own private Final Four pick-up style. — Taylor Chavez (@Taylormichele3) March 12, 2020

Every single college athlete missing March Madness is super sad, but I can't stop thinking about Sabrina Ionescu, who passed on being the #1 pick for one of the WNBA's most popular teams because she felt like she had unfinished business at Oregon.



Now no chance to finish it.



— Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) March 12, 2020

I feel bad for Sabrina. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) March 12, 2020

I didn't realize it at the time, but this is the final shot of Sabrina Ionescu wearing an Oregon uniform that I got.



Feels weird looking at it today. pic.twitter.com/hYdXznmKig



— Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) March 12, 2020

I mean, @OregonWBB beat Team USA



so its obvious they're the World Champions.



— Nathan Reid (@nathanreid) March 12, 2020

Can't forget the way @sabrina_i20 redefined "Unfinished Business" with her speech on Senior Day. Hope she and the team are truly able to take that to heart as they process this news. #GoDucks https://t.co/6VPBTVbATr — Rob Moseley (@GoDucksMoseley) March 12, 2020

not getting to see sabrina ionescu win an ncaa championship sucks — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) March 12, 2020

y'all were dope as fuck this year and inspirational as fuck this year @sabrina_i20 @RuthyHebard24 @BallySatou @MinyonMoore 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 excited to root for y'all in the league 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 12, 2020

The collegiate careers of Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard, Minyon Moore and Satou Sabally are over.



Ducks had everything lined up to cruise to New Orleans and the Final Four, with a legit shot to win the National Championship.



— Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) March 12, 2020

I feel so bad for Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard, Satou Sabally, and Payton Pritchard.



All four Ducks greats have played their final college games in the green and yellow and didn't even know it. #GoDucks



— Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) March 12, 2020

