Sabrina Ionescu with an And One vs. Washington Mystics
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 07/21/2022
WNBA star Brittney Griner remains wrongfully detained, according to the United States government. Here is a timeline of the major moments in her case.
The Chicago Sky's title defense continues to go strong.
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out and encouraged them to support detained WNBA star Brittney Griner at The ESPYS on Wednesday night. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
Are we going to get a Sky-Storm Finals?
Stephen Curry took a moment during the ESPYs Wednesday night to call for the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. Curry, who hosted the sports awards show, was joined by WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in calling attention to Griner’s situation. The Phoenix Mercury center was…
Brittney Griner's absence from the 2022 ESPY Awards was noted by fellow athletes.
Basketball stars Stephen Curry, Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith led a tribute for Brittney Griner during the 2022 ESPYs on Wednesday.
Candace Parker took home her fourth Best WNBA Player ESPY on Wednesday. It's the former Tennessee star's sixth ESPY award of her career.
The Mystics look to continue their recent hot streak against the Liberty.
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 07/20/2022
Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 07/19/2022
