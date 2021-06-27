Sabrina Ionescu with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream

Associated Press

A passenger was taken to the hospital Friday night after jumping out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said. United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7 p.m. when the man unsuccessfully tried to breach the cockpit by pounding on the door, then managed to open the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac, according to the airport, the FBI and SkyWest. The man was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to the hospital, authorities said.