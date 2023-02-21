Sabrina Ionescu once again makes WNBA history with trading card sale

If you’ve been along for the ride in the career of Oregon Ducks’ legend Sabrina Ionescu, then you’re pretty used to reading headlines line “Sabrina Ionescu makes history” or “Sabrina Ionescu sets new record.”

After her historic college career in Eugene and her impressive start to a WNBA career with the New York Liberty, no shortage of feats has been accomplished. This past week, Ionescu accomplished another feat, this time in the offseason, and off the basketball court.

According to TMZ Sports, a rookie trading card of Ionescu has officially become the most expensive WNBA trading card in history, selling for $10,800 on Sunday night.

The card — a 2020 Panini Prizm WNBA Black Gold rookie card — was the first of the WNBA variety to ever net five figures in a sale. TMZ reports that there are only 5 of these cards in existence.

“The table is set for one of the most exciting WNBA seasons to date and Ionescu is right at the forefront,” PWCC exec Jesse Craig said. “Collectors are anticipating that energy and excitement and looking to buy premier Ionescu cards. We’re entering an interesting phase here where supply for these high-end cards won’t be able to match the demand.”

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire