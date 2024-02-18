Sabrina Ionescu on the momentum Caitlin Clark is building around women's basketball
Sabrina Ionescu explains why Caitlin Clark's accomplishment's in the women's college basketball world will benefit the WNBA as well.
Sabrina Ionescu explains why Caitlin Clark's accomplishment's in the women's college basketball world will benefit the WNBA as well.
The highly anticipated competition didn't disappoint.
NBA All-Star Saturday was all about Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu.
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
Curry and Ionescu will participate in a one-on-one 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday.
Clark's record-breaking shot could not have been more classically her. She's been doing this for years.
Clark needs eight points to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Caitlin Clark is about to become the leading scorer in NCAA women's history, but she has a ways to go to overtake Grace Beyer as women's college basketball's active leading scorer at any level.
Clark is the megastar of this era in women's college basketball, but how does she stack up against the legends of the game?
Caitlin Clark could break the all-time DI women's scoring record on Super Bowl Sunday at Nebraska.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
Driesell retired in 2003 as the fourth-winningest NCAA Division I men’s basketball coach.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
Masciangelo will never forget his debut with the Hornets.
The Division II center set a single-game high for all divisions.
It's the NBA All-Star break, though it's still important to look into any of these free agents to improve your roster. Check out our latest waiver wire suggestions to boost your lineups before the break is over.
"Our recent experience with these exams has been less than positive," the agency wrote in an e-mail to the league.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.