Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history again

Sabrina Ionescu, the point guard for the New York Liberty and former Oregon Ducks basketball star, has made history once again in her young professional career. On Thursday, Ionescu hit six threes, which is the 11th time she has hit 5+ threes in a game this season, which is more than any other player in the league’s history.

Despite the exquisite performance from Ionescu in Thursday’s game, the Liberty still fell to the Las Vegas Aces, 88-75. Ionescu was her team’s leading scorer with 22 points on the night, but the rest of the team couldn’t hit shots, and the Aces took the game.

With less than a month left in the WNBA season, the Liberty are set up well for the playoffs. They have the best record in the Eastern Conference by 2.5 games and are second only to Las Vegas for the best record in the league by 4 games.

New York is one of the best teams in the league on paper, but they — along with Ionescu — are still searching for their first WNBA title. If Sabrina can keep shooting like she is, the Liberty is in good shape for the postseason, because in late-season basketball the outcomes of games often are determined by who shoots the best from deep.

