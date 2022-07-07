Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with first 30-point triple-double

We all knew it was going to happen sometime soon.

Sabrina Ionescu became just the second WNBA player with three career triple-doubles and the first with 30 or more points. Her 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists helped the New York Liberty to a 116-107 win at Las Vegas Wednesday night.

She also became the first WNBA player to record three triple-doubles in the regular season. Sheryl Swoopes recorded the feat twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs.

This performance is coming off Ionescu being named the Player of the Month for June where she led the Liberty to a 7-4 record. Overall, New York is 8-12.

Last month, the former Oregon great averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 34.1percent from the three-point line, and 97.7 percent from the free-throw line.

THE FIRST 30-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN @WNBA HISTORY 🤩@sabrina_i20 powers the Liberty over the Aces in historic fashion! pic.twitter.com/Qm6eu2ymF9 — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2022

List