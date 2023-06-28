Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with New York Liberty

The triple-double queen strikes again.

Oregon fans would actually count Sabrina Ionescu’s rebounds as she approached double figures in some games. Hopefully, New York Liberty fans can count to 500.

Ionescu became the quickest WNBA player to reach the 500-rebound club in an 89-81 win over the Connecticut Sun.

New York is enjoying a nice start to the season as the Liberty are 10-3 with Ionescu leading the way. She’s averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ionescu has had quite the year on and off the floor. The former Oregon guard announced her own Nike shoe will be coming out called, fittingly enough, the Sabrina 1. She also got engaged to former Oregon center Hroniss Grasu.

Sab just became the fastest guard in W history to record 500 career rebounds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jbf535RGMx — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) June 27, 2023

More Pro Ducks!

Satou Sabally named as a WNBA All-Star once again Chargers release Justin Herbert highlight reel to hype 2023 season Christian Gonzalez turning heads in New England Patriots OTAs

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire