Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history yet again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Don Smalley
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Liberty
    New York Liberty
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sabrina Ionescu
    Sabrina Ionescu
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Candace Parker
    Candace Parker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Just three days ago, Sabrina Ionescu became just the second player in WNBA history with 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 150 assists.

She’s at it again.

The former Duck and current New York Liberty star doesn’t have to share the spotlight with Candace Parker anymore as she became the first player in league history to score 500 points, grab 200 rebounds and dish out 200 assists in a single season.

The record-breaking assist came early in the contest with the Phoenix Mercury where the Liberty (13-18) are aiming for their fourth straight win.

It’s been an incredible season for Ionescu as she is playing free and healthy for the first time in her short three-year professional career and the dividends are paying off big time.

 

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories