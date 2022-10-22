Sabrina Ionescu makes her picks on ESPN’s College GameDay
The center of the college football world was in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, with ESPN’s College GameDay in town for the top-10 showdown between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins.
It featured the return of Chip Kelly, a matchup between two Heisman-worthy quarterbacks, and a game that will likely decide which team gets into the Pac-12 Championship at the end of the year.
To help make this a special day, ESPN brought on Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu to be the guest picker at the end of the show. As a WNBA All-Star and the greatest women’s basketball player in Oregon history, Ionescu holds the heart of Eugene in her hands, and had the crowd going wild on Saturday morning.
Here’s how she and the rest of the GameDay crew picked the college football slate of games:
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse
Sabrina Ionescu: Syracuse
Desmond Howard: Clemson
Pat McAfee: Clemson
Lee Corso: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
No. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU
Sabrina Ionescu: Ole Miss
Desmond Howard: Ole Miss
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss
Lee Corso: Ole Miss
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Sabrina Ionescu: Texas
Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State
Pat McAfee: Texas
Lee Corso: Texas
Kirk Herbstreit: Texas
No. 24 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sabrina Ionescu: Alabama
Desmond Howard: Alabama
Pat McAfee: Alabama
Lee Corso: Alabama
No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Sabrina Ionescu: TCU
Desmond Howard: TCU
Pat McAfee: Kansas State
Lee Corso: Kansas State
Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State
No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 10 UCLA
(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Sabrina Ionescu: Oregon
Desmond Howard: Oregon
Pat McAfee: Oregon
Lee Corso: Oregon
Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA
No. 25 Tulane vs. Memphis
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Sabrina Ionescu: Tulane
Desmond Howard: Tulane
Pat McAfee: Tulane
Lee Corso: Tulane
Kirk Herbstreit: Memphis
No. 21 Cincinnati vs. SMU
Sabrina Ionescu: Cincy
Desmond Howard: Cincy
Pat McAfee: Cincy
Lee Corso: Cincy
Kirk Herbstreit: Cincy
Penn State vs. Minnesota
Sabrina Ionescu: Penn State
Desmond Howard: Penn State
Pat McAfee: Penn State
Lee Corso: Penn State
Kirk Herbstreit: Minnesota
Kansas vs. Baylor
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Sabrina Ionescu: Kansas
Desmond Howard: Baylor
Pat McAfee: Kansas
Lee Corso: Baylor
Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas
California vs. Washington
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sabrina Ionescu: California
Desmond Howard: Washington
Pat McAfee: Washington
Lee Corso: California
Kirk Herbstreit: Washington