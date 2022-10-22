Sabrina Ionescu makes her picks on ESPN’s College GameDay

The center of the college football world was in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, with ESPN’s College GameDay in town for the top-10 showdown between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins.

It featured the return of Chip Kelly, a matchup between two Heisman-worthy quarterbacks, and a game that will likely decide which team gets into the Pac-12 Championship at the end of the year.

To help make this a special day, ESPN brought on Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu to be the guest picker at the end of the show. As a WNBA All-Star and the greatest women’s basketball player in Oregon history, Ionescu holds the heart of Eugene in her hands, and had the crowd going wild on Saturday morning.

Here’s how she and the rest of the GameDay crew picked the college football slate of games:

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse

Sabrina Ionescu: Syracuse

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Pat McAfee: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU

Sabrina Ionescu: Ole Miss

Desmond Howard: Ole Miss

Pat McAfee: Ole Miss

Lee Corso: Ole Miss

Kirk Herbstreit: LSU

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Sabrina Ionescu: Texas

Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State

Pat McAfee: Texas

Lee Corso: Texas

Kirk Herbstreit: Texas

No. 24 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sabrina Ionescu: Alabama

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Lee Corso: Alabama

No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sabrina Ionescu: TCU

Desmond Howard: TCU

Pat McAfee: Kansas State

Lee Corso: Kansas State

Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State

No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 10 UCLA

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Sabrina Ionescu: Oregon

Desmond Howard: Oregon

Pat McAfee: Oregon

Lee Corso: Oregon

Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA

No. 25 Tulane vs. Memphis

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Sabrina Ionescu: Tulane

Desmond Howard: Tulane

Pat McAfee: Tulane

Lee Corso: Tulane

Kirk Herbstreit: Memphis

No. 21 Cincinnati vs. SMU

Sabrina Ionescu: Cincy

Desmond Howard: Cincy

Pat McAfee: Cincy

Lee Corso: Cincy

Kirk Herbstreit: Cincy

Penn State vs. Minnesota

Sabrina Ionescu: Penn State

Desmond Howard: Penn State

Pat McAfee: Penn State

Lee Corso: Penn State

Kirk Herbstreit: Minnesota

Kansas vs. Baylor

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sabrina Ionescu: Kansas

Desmond Howard: Baylor

Pat McAfee: Kansas

Lee Corso: Baylor

Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas

California vs. Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sabrina Ionescu: California

Desmond Howard: Washington

Pat McAfee: Washington

Lee Corso: California

Kirk Herbstreit: Washington

