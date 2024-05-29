Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones react after pulling out 81-78 win over Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

- Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones react after pulling out 81-78 win over Diana Taurasi, Phoenix MercuryAfter the Liberty squeezed out an 81-78 win over the Diana Taurasi-led Phoenix Mercury, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones took the podium with head coach Sandy Brondello to discuss the team's effort in the victory.4:07Now PlayingPaused
- Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and StormNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.5:34Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.7:21Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Liberty 85, Mystics 80New York defeats Washington, 85-80. For New York, Jonquel Jones led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds while aided by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) and Sabrina Ionescu (15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks) in the victory. Ariel Atkins finished with 20 points, three assists, and three steals while Brittney Sykes recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals with Shakira Austin tallying 13 points, five rebounds, and a career-high five blocks for Washington in the losing effort. New York improves to 1-0, while Washington moves to 0-1 in the loss.1:55Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.7:52Now PlayingPaused
Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones react after pulling out 81-78 win over Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
After the Liberty squeezed out an 81-78 win over the Diana Taurasi-led Phoenix Mercury, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones took the podium with head coach Sandy Brondello to discuss the team's effort in the victory.