Sabrina Ionescu highlights vs. Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York LibertyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Sabrina Ionescu scores a game-high 32 points in a loss to the Dallas Wings.
Sabrina Ionescu scores a game-high 32 points in a loss to the Dallas Wings.
Firefighters rescued at least 19 people in Denver, Colorado, after flash floods turned roadways into rivers Sunday night as Kentucky faced possible further storms.
Five legal experts examined how the Justice Department could build a criminal case against Trump as the federal probe widens to his inner circle.
The bullet busted out the rear window and rear passenger side window of the victim's car.
Shortly after an aggressive run by Saquon Barkley during practice, New York Giants players and coaches erupted into a massive brawl.
According to NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are seeking out a trade of QB Sam Darnold.
Sydney McLaughlin ran another historic 400m hurdles time in what she said was her last race of the track and field season.
Cole Beasley speaks on his departure from the #Bills & how much he appreciates #BillsMafia still:
Several teams will not live up to their billing after being ranked in the preseason poll. Here are the five teams that are the most overrated.
Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai appears to choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over Kevin Durant after their meeting.
The former OU quarterback and longtime assistant coach resigned after reading aloud words "that had nothing to do with football" during a meeting.
Hunt wants a new contract or a trade. Breaking it all down including the timing, his production in Cleveland and much much more:
Gary Player has become embroiled in an extraordinary feud with his estranged son, accusing him of selling the nine-time major winner's golfing memorabilia without permission.
Here's a look at the full list of the top 125 players on the Tour's final eligibility list who are headed to the playoffs.
Tsai has moved all offseason to take more control of the Nets culture.
Leandro Lo, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, reportedly was shot dead in Brazil, which triggered reactions throughout combat sports.
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai might have to choose between superstar Kevin Durant or coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.
The #Chiefs had former NFL QB Michael Vick out at training camp on Sunday. Here is what Andy Reid had to say about Vick's visit to St. Joe:
Banchero pulled up to Isaiah Thomas' pro-am basketball tournament and may have found himself involved in a new beef with Murray afterward.
Channing Crowder continues to drag Russell Wilson’s name.
As a PGA Tour winner who then went on to spend 20 years as PGA Tour Commissioner, Deane Beman has seen it all in pro golf.