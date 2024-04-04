Sabrina Ionescu gifts Iowa signature sneakers ahead of Final Four date vs. UConn

When a team makes its way to the Final Four, there’s a good chance the stars are out.

That’s the case for Iowa women’s basketball as they gear up for Friday night’s showdown versus UConn with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

Iowa was surprised by former Oregon star guard and current New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu. The two-time WNBA All-Star came bearing gifts for the Hawkeyes.

Ionescu delivered her brand new Sabrina 1 “Exclama!on” sneakers to the Hawkeyes. She also had a heartfelt message for Iowa.

“Enjoy what you guys have done so far, enjoy where you’re at. It’s a lot bigger than yourselves and I think you guys are seeing that from what you guys have been able to do in the last couple years here, but how it’s just changed sport and how it’s changed the lives of so many people in your guys’ area but also just around the world.

“Enjoy playing for one another. You’re never going to get another room like this. There’s never going to be another team that you guys are going to be on that feels like this. Be proud of how you guys have represented yourself, represented your team and what you’ve done for everyone, not just Iowa basketball,” Ionescu said.

As a Nike school, Iowa also received Final Four gear, including Nike Tech sweatpants, sweatshirts, team bags and signature “Cleveland” long-sleeved shirts.

The Hawkeyes face UConn on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN with a berth in the national championship game on the line against the winner of North Carolina State and South Carolina in the other national semifinal.

