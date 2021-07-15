Sabrina Ionescu enjoys the WNBA All-Star game with Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant's daughters originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It was a star-studded event at the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Vanessa Bryant paid homage to her late daughter Gianna and her late husband Kobe at the annual game.

Oregon Ducks standout and now WNBA star for the New York Liberty Sabrina Ionescu was seen hanging out with the Bryant Family at the game.

While getting rest and working to get healthy after dealing with a severe ankle injury that ended her rookie season early last year and required surgery in the offseason, Ionescu was taking in the sights and sounds of the All-Star game instead of playing.

As Vanessa Bryant attended the game inside the Mandalay Bay Resort with her daughters, the league honored Bryant's daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant, who was just 13 years old at the time of the tragic helicopter crash. Gigi had aspirations to play in the WNBA one day.

It looks like Ionescu will always be close with the Bryant family after Kobe took her under his wings early in her basketball career.

