Sabrina Ionescu dives deep on NIL, WNBA and her shoe deal

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mackenzie Salmon connected with one of the WNBA's biggest young stars in Sabrina Ionescu.

Recommended Stories

  • Breanna Stewart closes the first half of the WNBA season strong

    Stewart continues to shine!

  • Candace Parker leads WNBA All-Star selections with sixth appearance

    The 12 All-Stars will play Team USA in the game next month.

  • Champion Celtics forward, NBA assistant James Posey very happy with Udoka hire

    Champion forward and former NBA assistant coach James Posey celebrated the hiring of Udoka as head coach of his former team.

  • WNBA All-Star: 3 Sky players make team, including Candace Parker

    Three members of the Chicago Sky earned WNBA All-Star nods this season: Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Kahleah Copper.

  • Parker leads WNBA All-Star team that will face US Olympians

    Candace Parker will headline a WNBA All-Star team that will face the U.S. Olympic squad in Las Vegas on July 14. Parker, who was not chosen for the 2016 Olympic team after helping the U.S. win gold medals in 2008 and 2012, was chosen for her sixth All-Star appearance. Joining the Chicago forward are her Sky teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Kahleah Copper, who is one of eight players making their All-Star debuts.

  • Sabrina Ionescu believes WNBA sets example when it comes to vaccines

    Mackenzie Salmon connected with New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and got her perspective on the WNBA's ability to reach a 99% vaccination rate amongst the league.

  • Rugby-U.S. coach Gold backs rookie flyhalf Carty against England

    (Reuters) -Selecting rookie flyhalf Luke Carty to face England at Twickenham on Sunday is a "brave" decision, said United States coach Gary Gold, but also just reward for a player who has excelled in his maiden Major League Rugby season. The 23-year-old Carty has played for Ireland at junior level and is the younger brother of senior Irish international flyhalf Jack. He qualifies for the U.S. through his grandparents but having only moved to California earlier this year to play for LA Gilitinis, he has been handed a debut sooner than even he might have thought.

  • Candace Parker named WNBA All-Star

    Former Lady Vol Candace Parker named WNBA All-Star.

  • With Walsh Jennings out, new generation hits the beach

    London Olympics organizers erected a 25-foot statue of two-time defending champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in St. James’ Park, just a short stroll from the venue where she would win her third beach volleyball title. Four years later in Rio de Janeiro, Walsh Jennings again climbed onto the podium to claim her fourth Olympic medal -- this one bronze. “This is the first Olympics she hasn’t been to in the 21st Century, which is just crazy to think about,” said Sarah Sponcil, who with her partner Kelly Claes won the final two qualifying events to snatch the last U.S. spot in Tokyo from Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.

  • Sabrina Ionescu hopes NIL can help balance the scales for female college athletes

    Sabrina Ionescu was a superstar at Oregon and hopes that current female college athletes can take full advantage of their name, image and likeness. Ionescu was quick to point out the discrepancies between women and men's college sports as well.

  • Jamal Mashburn shares Larry Bird trash talk story from Dream Team scrimmage

    Former NBA player Jamal Mashburn shared an epic Larry Bird trash talk story from in 1992, when he and other college players scrimmaged the Dream Team.

  • Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

    The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a

  • Watch Patrick Beverley push Chris Paul in back during timeout, get ejected (video)

    After the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Patrick Beverley reportedly said, "The next five years are mine."

  • What’s next for Kawhi Leonard in free agency and the Clippers this offseason? NBA executives discuss

    NBA executives predict what Kawhi Leonard will do in free agency and preview the Clippers' offseason, including Reggie Jackson's free agency

  • Phil Mickelson, upset over report, tweets he won’t return to Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Here's why Phil Mickelson said he won’t be returning to the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

  • 2021 NBA mock draft: Round 1 picks after lottery, combine

    With the NBA Draft Lottery and the NBA Draft Combine in the rearview mirror, we share our latest projections for picks No. 1 through 30 in a new 2021 NBA Mock Draft.

  • 2021 NBA Draft prospects whose stock is falling after the combine

    These prospects didn't come out of the combine looking as great as they would've hoped.

  • Chris Paul doesn't react to Patrick Beverley, DeMarcus Cousins and gets 'last laugh' in shoving Suns to NBA Finals

    Patrick Beverley will face a suspension next season for shoving Chris Paul, sources told Yahoo Sports, while Chris' brother, C.J. Paul, said "that’s when you knew [Paul] took his heart."

  • Knicks ready to trade for Damian Lillard? Nets tension with Kyrie Irving | The Putback with Ian Begley

    In this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Matt Sullivan, author of Can't Knock the Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets superstars of tomorrow. The guys take a deep dive into the tension between Kyrie Irving and the Nets front office, the Nets secret national anthem protests, and the call between Wayne Pratt (KD’s father), Steve Mills, and Scott Perry in the leadup to 2019 free agency. Ian also gives his latest report on the Damian Lillard-Knicks saga and is joined by skills trainer Shawn Farmer to dissect the deadliness of Immanuel Quickley's floater. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Steve Ballmer's bizarre, leg-rubbing celebration stole the show at the Clippers game

    As the Clippers made a run in Game 6 of the playoffs, Steve Ballmer went wild, grabbing and rubbing the legs of two individuals next to him.