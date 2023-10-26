Sabrina Ionescu, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner coming to Duke for Team USA exhibition

The USA Women's National Team has announced rosters for an upcoming exhibition game at Duke, giving fans in and around North Carolina the chance to see some of women's basketball's best.

WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu, Allisha Gray, Dearica Hamby and more will be on the roster when Team USA plays at Duke on Nov. 12 (Noon, ACC Network).

"We are excited to host the No. 1 team in the world in the No. 1 venue for college basketball! What an incredible opportunity for our program and our fans," Duke coach Kara Lawson said in a press release. "I hope everyone in the Triangle area comes out to see this matchup. As the USA National Team prepares for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, we will do our best to compete and help them along in their journey. Go Team USA and go Duke!"

Team USA will also face off against the Tennessee Lady Vols on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Tickets for the exhibition at Duke can be purchased at the link here.

2023 USA Basketball Women's National Team roster vs. Duke

