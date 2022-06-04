Sabrina Ionescu with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/03/2022
One of her opponents — four-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner — tipped the rookie off by tugging on her bright red long-sleeve shooting shirt.
"She jokes in her letters. I don't know how she does it with what she's going through."
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan inspired his daughters by taking them to a Los Angeles Sparks game to see women play professional basketball.
Interim head coach Carlos Knox says he's preparing his young Indiana Fever squad for the "long road ahead" amid season challenges.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver once again addressed the status of Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury center who remains detained in Russia.
After years of speculation the WNBA is getting serious about expansion - and Philadelphia just might be in line to land a new pro sports team. By Adam Hermann
The Indiana Fever went from hosting the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night to playing in New York in less than 24 hours.
The league has a list of 10-12 cities. The post Cathy Engelbert: WNBA narrows expansion list for hopeful 2024 start appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
