Sabrina Ionescu with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx

Latasha Morrison has made it her mission to help Christians of different races talk about racial justice – and maybe even form genuine friendships Latasha Morrison, founder of Be the Bridge and author of a bestselling book by the same name, with friends. Photograph: Geronimo Usuga Carmona Latasha Morrison was attending a predominantly white evangelical church in Atlanta in 2012 when protests erupted over the murder of Trayvon Martin. The Black teen’s killing by a neighbourhood watch volunteer ra