Sabrina Ionescu to be on the cover of WNBA version of NBA2K24

Ducks fans and Sabrina Ionescu herself have to be quite used to this.

The former Oregon women’s basketball superstar has made more history as she will be on the cover of the WNBA version of the NBA2K24 video game.

This series of NBA video games has been around for a lot of years, going from console to console, and the WNBA version has been around for three seasons.

Ionescu told The Athletic that being on the cover is a “full-circle moment” for herself and her family and she also said that “it’s an honor to be able to represent the WNBA and women’s basketball.”

It was always a big deal to find out which NFL player would be on the cover of the latest Madden football game for those fans and while the same fan fare hasn’t been the same with the NBA game, having a WNBA star on the cover can only do wonders for the profile of that league and Sabrina, of course.

WNBA players have been included in the game since 2019 with the NBA2K20.

Last year’s version of the game, which had a vintage Michael Jordan cover, sold over 11 million units. The WNBA version had Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird gracing the cover.

Fans can pre-order the game now, which comes out on Sept. 8. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

