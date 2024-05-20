Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and Storm

- Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and StormNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.5:34Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.
Game Recap: Liberty 85, Mystics 80New York defeats Washington, 85-80. For New York, Jonquel Jones led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds while aided by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) and Sabrina Ionescu (15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks) in the victory. Ariel Atkins finished with 20 points, three assists, and three steals while Brittney Sykes recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals with Shakira Austin tallying 13 points, five rebounds, and a career-high five blocks for Washington in the losing effort. New York improves to 1-0, while Washington moves to 0-1 in the loss.
Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.
Liberty looking strong after third straight win of 2024The NY Liberty beat the Fever 91-80 on Saturday and have won their first three games of the season. What's clicking for them and what can fans expect in the next three games? How has Caitlin Clark's role evolved with the Fever?
Jalen Brunson talks disappointing Knicks Game 6 loss, Josh Hart injury, Game 7 'desperation'While Knicks guard Jalen Brunson credited the Pacers for playing a strong game, he also stated "there is no excuse" for the team's performance in their Game 6 loss. Brunson also touched on Josh Hart's injury which forced him out of the game though he later returned. He assumes Hart will play on Sunday saying, "it's Game 7."
How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies<p>Caitlin Clark <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/caitlin-clark-struggles-early-in-wnba-debut-as-indiana-fever-fall-to-connecticut-sun-014254009.html">struggled early in her first regular-season game </a>with the <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/teams/indiana/">Indiana Fever</a> on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/indiana-fever-connecticut-sun-20240514012/">Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun</a>. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.</p>
Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.
