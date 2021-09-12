Sabrina Ionescu with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings, 09/11/2021
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings, 09/11/2021
Crossover combat sport contests are becoming more and more popular these days.
It was not always perfect for Pitt’s defense in the team’s 41-34 win over Tennessee on Saturday. The Panthers allowed five plays of 20-or-more yards against the Volunteers on Saturday. The big plays Pitt allowed, were ultimatley negated by the big plays this group made in clutch situaions.
Oregon running back CJ Verdell scored his third touchdown on the day with a huge 77-yard run early in the third to take a 21-7 lead.
Oregon is leading Ohio State in the third quarter, and running back CJ Verdell is leading the way for the Ducks
Chargers rookie Asante Samuel Jr. grew up watching his dad play in the NFL, but father and son have harbored a contentious and complex relationship.
"You're a little taller than my normal test subjects here," Pjhil Mickelson said moments before the shot.
Leylah Fernandez had been listening to New Yorkers, and now she wanted them to hear her. “I know on this day it was especially hard for New York and everyone around the United States," Fernandez said. "I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and as resilient as New York has been the last 20 years.”
Paul Pierce let his Instagram followers know where he and ex-Celtics teammate Ray Allen stand ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.
The Badger RB's explode in the first half:
Even with wins on the field, Notre Dame and Texas A&M find themselves on the losing end after a wild Week 2 that saw several unexpectedly close games.
There may not have been many public tears from Britain's newest sporting superstar, but Emma Raducanu gave blood and sweat as she fought her way to an incredible US Open victory.
Stephen A. Smith wanted former "First Take" host Max Kellerman off the ESPN show, and that's exactly what happened.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just cracked the top-10 in a new ranking from NBA.com.
The Hogs rushed for over 300 yards as Texas was dominated up front on both sides of the ball.
New York considered making a run at DeRozan but made the right call.
Stay tuned to Yahoo Sports during and after for complete coverage.
Former Detroit Piston Blake Griffin talks to JJ Redick about his exit from the Pistons and addressed the dunking rumors.
Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 U.S. Open women's singles final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Follow along with results and live updates from South Florida, where Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort headline a boxing card.