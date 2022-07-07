LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points in the highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history and tied Candace Parker’s league record of three triple-doubles in the New York Liberty’s 116-107 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.

Ionescu also had 13 rebounds and 10 assists. She hit a career-high seven 3-pointers in eight tries and was 10 of 13 from the field overall.

The third-year pro has two triple-doubles this season. New York (9-12) set a franchise single-game scoring record and finished with a season-high 35 assists.

A’ja Wilson had 29 points and nine rebounds for Las Vegas (15-7).

The Aces had already secured a berth into the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup game against the Chicago on July 26 but missed a chance Wednesday night to playin Las Vegas. The defending WNBA champions Sky can wrap up home court for with a victory over Indiana on Thursday.

More WNBA News

Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges, says she had no intention... Brittney Griner returns to court as Russia rebukes U.S. criticism Brittney Griner letter to Biden: ‘I’m terrified I might be here forever’

Sabrina Ionescu breaks WNBA record for highest-scoring triple-double originally appeared on NBCSports.com