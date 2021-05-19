Breaking news:

Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws 5th no-hitter of 2021 MLB season.

Sabrina Ionescu Becomes Youngest Player To Notch Triple-Double

Ionescu records triple-double in her 6th career game and becomes the youngest WNBA player to post a triple-double. The second year guard finished with 26 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST.

