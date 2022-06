Associated Press

This loss wasn't as easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to shrug off. What emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown. This marked just the second time in Vasilevskiy’s 465-game NHL career that he allowed that many goals in a game, but his teammates said it was absurd to pin this loss on him.