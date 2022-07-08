Sabrina Ionescu with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/07/2022
While accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the pink-haired soccer icon wore a coat with BG — the initials of the WNBA star detained in Russia — sewn into the lapel.
This comes amid pressure in the United States for the Biden administration to make moves to help bring Griner home.
As Brittney Griner's trial continues in Russia, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Griner's wife.
The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game is this weekend at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, home of the 2021 champion Chicago Sky. Here's what you need to know.
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in her drug trial in Moscow. Here's why the WNBA player was in Russia and what her plea means.
American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The abrupt guilty plea by the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest in February amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner’s case until the trial was over, and her guilty plea could be an effort by her and her advisers to expedite the court proceedings.
A top Russian diplomat on Thursday criticized the “hype” surrounding the high-profile detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner. The remarks to reporters before Griner’s court appearance on Thursday by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov follow news of a conversation between President Biden, Vice President Harris and Cherelle Griner, Brittany Griner’s wife, on Wednesday. “The American…
Taurasi and Cunningham led the Mercury with 23 points apiece.
Brittney Griner's guilty plea on drug charges on second day of her trial in Russia is unlikely to change much, according to a Russian legal expert.
Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points in the highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history and tied Candace Parker’s league record of three triple-doubles.
Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to having hash oil during trial on Thursday in a Russian court, ESPN reports.
Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russia to drug possession and smuggling charges. The WNBA star was arrested in February after officials claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage. If convicted, Griner could face 10 years in prison.
US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug smuggling charges in a Russian court but denied intending to break the law in a case that has further inflamed tensions between Moscow and Washington.
Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner on Thursday pleaded guilty to drug possession during her trial in Moscow but said she had no intention of committing a crime.
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Brittney's wife Cherelle, just days after the WNBA athlete penned an open letter to the White House.
Ariel Atkins will have a busy All-Star weekend in Chicago.
Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, did not tune into the criminal trial on Brittney’s drug charge […] The post Cherelle Griner, wife of Brittney Griner, did not watch WNBA star’s trial to protect her mental health appeared first on TheGrio.