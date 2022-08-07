Sabrina Ionescu (20 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Mercury

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the incentive," said the Alliance for Automotive Innovation's chief executive, John Bozzella, adding the bill "will also jeopardize our collective target of 40-50% electric vehicle sales by 2030." The group had warned Friday that most EV models would not qualify for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under the bill.