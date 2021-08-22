Sabrina Ionescu with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/22/2021
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/22/2021
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/22/2021
A Haitian gang leader on Sunday offered a truce and help for communities shattered by a devastating earthquake — potentially offering a break for a relief effort that has been plagued by hijacked aid trucks and disorder. The offer came as many Haitians resumed services in or outside damaged churches, sometimes for the first time since the magnitude 7.2 quake of Aug. 14. It wasn't immediately clear how much impact the truce offer might have: While powerful, Jimmy Cherizier, alias “Barbecue,” is far from the only gang leader in Haiti and widely repeated social media reports of an earlier gang truce failed to prevent attacks on the expanding relief effort.
Tropical Storm Henri was barreling toward the Northeast coastline Sunday morning, on track to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England later in the day.The latest: The storm is packing maximum sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 8 a.m. ET advisory. "Some slight weakening will be possible this morning, but Henri is still forecast to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coasts of southern New England and Long island,"
Newly signed Wayne Ellington is confident in the Los Angeles Lakers' frontcourt defense.
Based on Emanuel's time as mayor of Chicago, giving him a plum position in the administration is a slap in the face to voters who care about police reform.
Troops are now facing a 'serious threat' of an Isis suicide bomber, a government has reportedly said.
Vietnamese soldiers were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City on Monday to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic. The city began movement restrictions early last month, but infections have continued to surge after authorities said there had not been strict enough enforcement of the curbs. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the country must begin to ease strict COVID-19 restrictions once vaccination rates increase, with over half of all Australians enduring weeks-long lockdowns to curb Delta outbreaks.
Klay, of course, shot it the next time he touched the ball.
Sometimes when you make the smart play from a clock management perspective, not everyone watching is smart enough to understand why you did it. Chiefs running back Derrick Gore found that out in front of a national television audience. The Chiefs had the ball and the lead with 1:51 remaining when Gore got the ball [more]
Every dog owner understands.
When was the last time that you ran? The fastest you possibly can? All out? No stopping? Been a while? […] The post Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Twitter jokes about last-place finish appeared first on TheGrio.
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly a team interested in trading for Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb.
The Los Angeles Lakers want to add another point guard behind Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn along with another wing.
If Kevin Garnett's recent Instagram activity is any indication, he and former Celtics teammate Ray Allen still haven't resolved their differences.
The final round of The Northern Trust is underway with players and officials scrambling to finish the delayed final frame following Sunday’s washout.
The Cavaliers shot down Nance trades at the deadline, but situations have changed.
What if Usain Bolt is not the greatest sprinter in history? What if there was someone better than him - someone currently competing and hiding in plain sight, obscured only by a statistical error that conceals their true outlier brilliance?
New Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn cracked the top 10 in Bleacher Report's best free agency signings ranking.
Williams received narrow criticism for being “too look at me."
Check out how much money each player earned at the 2021 AIG Women's British Open at Carnoustie.