Sabres win home finale, beating Capitals 4-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being eliminated from playoff contention for an NHL record 13th year in a row, the Sabres sent their fans home with a consolation prize Thursday night, winning their home finale 4-2 against the Washington Capitals.

It was a crowd-pleasing affair. Alex Tuch scored his 22nd goal for Buffalo, 18-year-old rookie Zach Benson tallied his 10th, Jack Quinn added a gorgeous goal in the third that turned out to be the winner, his eighth goal in 25 games of an injury-riddled campaign, Dylan Cozen scored his 16th into an empty net, and Tage Thompson got into a slugfest with Washington’s Max Pacioretty during a 5-on-5 brawl that frenzied the Sabres faithful at the final horn.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves in improving to 27-22-3, the best mark for a Sabres goaltender since Ryan Miller went 31-21-7 in the first season of the playoff drought.

Buffalo concluded its home slate with a 21-19-1 record.

The Sabres finish the season in Florida, visiting the Panthers on Saturday, and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

