Sabres waive Bogosian, plan to terminate contract

Zach Bogosian’s time with the Buffalo Sabres seems to be over.

After suspending him this week for failing to report to the American Hockey League, the team announced on Friday that the veteran defenseman has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Assuming he clears waivers (it seems likely that he will) he will become an unrestricted free agent. The key, though, is that he will have to sign with a team by Monday’s NHL trade deadline (3 p.m. ET) in order to be eligible to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 29-year-old Bogosian has played in just 19 games this season for the Sabres due to injuries and a significantly decreased role with the team.

He had requested a trade earlier this season.

While he may not be an attractive option at his current salary cap number (over $5 million) he could find a home as a free agent for a potential playoff team looking to add some depth to its blue line. Calgary, Vegas, Edmonton, and maybe even Toronto could be potential landing spots. If nothing else it can not possibly hurt to have another NHL caliber defenseman on the roster for a playoff team. It remains to be seen how much he has left to offer, but it’s also kind of hard to judge based on the way things unfolded for him in Buffalo this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.