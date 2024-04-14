Sabres visit the Lightning, look to stop road losing streak

Buffalo Sabres (38-37-6, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-28-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres travel to the Tampa Bay Lightning looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Tampa Bay has a 44-28-8 record overall and an 11-8-5 record in Atlantic Division games. The Lightning are 18-8-2 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Buffalo is 10-12-3 against the Atlantic Division and 38-37-6 overall. The Sabres have a 35-7-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 45 goals and 44 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has two goals and 16 assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Tuch has 22 goals and 37 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body), Tyler Motte: day to day (lower body), Jonas Johansson: out (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.