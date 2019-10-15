Sabres' Victor Olofsson sets NHL power-play goal record

Victor Olofsson has scored seven goals on the power play to start his career with the Buffalo Sabres. (Photo by Sara Schmidle/NHLI via Getty Images)

Buffalo Sabres rookie Victor Olofsson has been one of the breakout stars from across the NHL to start this season.

Scoring five goals this year, seven in his career, all of Olofsson’s goals have one thing in common: they’ve all been on the power play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Olofsson’s seven tallies on the man advantage to start his career set an NHL record, becoming the first player ever to do so, after giving the Sabres a 1-0 lead against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

With this goal, Victor Olofsson sets an @NHL record becoming the first player to score their first 7️⃣ career goals on the power play. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rhAljRawnv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2019

‘Goalofsson,’ as he’s referred to by the people of Western New York, is happy to have the record, although he would love to put home his first-ever even-strength goal.

Yeah sure, @NHL records are cool and all, but even after becoming the first player in league history to score his first 7 goals on the power play, Victor Olofsson still wants to do more #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/o7bSwUJOJa — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner4) October 14, 2019

Olofsson’s hot start has helped lead the Sabres to an impressive 5-0-1 record to begin the 2019-20 campaign.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports