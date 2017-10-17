Sabres seek to slow surprising Knights

LAS VEGAS -- The early-season fate of the Buffalo Sabres and the Golden Knights should be reversed, but Vegas is proving it is not a customary expansion team that will take its licks.

The Sabres, in their 47th year as an NHL organization, arrive in Las Vegas for a Tuesday game coming off their first win of the season at Anaheim on Sunday. Also on Sunday, the Golden Knights won for the fourth time in their first five games.

Thanks to a 3-1 win over the Ducks, the Sabres' first triumph under new coach Phil Housley, Buffalo is 1-4-1. Benoit Pouliot scored the decisive goal late in the second period, and goaltender Chad Johnson made 25 saves.

"I think everyone was happy," Johnson said, commenting about his coach's first win. "I think after the fact you realize that it was Phil's first, but I think everybody was eager to get it for everybody."

What better place to celebrate Housley's first win than Las Vegas? Buffalo cannot take that approach with Vegas (4-1-0) waiting to pull another upset at home.

Vegas spoiled the Boston Bruins' first trip to Sin City on Sunday with a 3-1 victory.

Alex Tuch and Vadim Shipachyov, both recalled from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League over the weekend, scored their first career NHL goals against the Bruins.

Goalie Malcolm Subban, making his first start with the Golden Knights, stopped 21 shots while picking up his first career victory in front of a sellout crowd of 17,562 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Tuch and Shipachyov replaced injured center Jonathan Marchessault and left winger Erik Haula.

Subban played in place of starter Marc-Andre Fleury, who was placed on injured reserve with a concussion. Marchessault was also placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.

Fleury started Vegas' first four games this season, going 3-1-0 with a .925 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average