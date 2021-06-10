Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from Jack Eichel

Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel could be traded this summer. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If there was any modicum of hope left in Buffalo for Sabres captain Jack Eichel to be still on their team next season, it should be gone by now.

Amidst uncertain reports on what their intention this offseason is, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman appeared on Buffalo’s WGR 550 to further solidify the likelihood of a trade this summer.

Friedman - At the end of the day, I don't think the #Sabres want to bring back Jack Eichel. They want to move on. #LetsGoBuffalo — WGR 550 (@WGR550) June 10, 2021

Eichel, 24, has five years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $10 million. The one true kicker is that he will be earning a no-move clause after next season, so Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is in a real do-or-die situation when it comes to trading his captain.

Not only is he going to be making a trade harder in the next 12 months, but towards the end of this season — in which the Sabres held the NHL’s worst record — Eichel and Sabres management got in a spat over the player wanting further medical advice and procedures done to fix an injury.

In his season-ending media availability, Eichel made sure what his future goals are.

“I think the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be,” Eichel said.

With teams circling around Buffalo, there is no doubt going to be a competitive auction for Eichel’s services, as he is one of the premier centers in the league and can be that final piece for a team vying for championship contention.

Through 89 games during his last two seasons, Eichel has scored 38 goals and 96 points.

More from Yahoo Sports