Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin reps Bills at NHL All-Star Game

The NFL had their Pro Bowl over the past few days. The NHL had a similar weekend.

The Bills were represented at both.

Numerous Bills players took part in the football activities. As for the hockey, the Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin helped out there.

During his interviews Dahlin wore a Bills cap on his head.

Check out it out below:

Rasmus Dahlin wearing a Bills hat at All-Star media day. pic.twitter.com/bdYSumamIS — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 2, 2023

