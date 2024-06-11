Sabres promote WNY’er Jerry Forton to assistant GM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have promoted Jerry Forton to assistant general manager, the team announced Tuesday, after the Western New York native spent the past four seasons as director of amateur scouting.

Forton will oversee the amateur and pro scouting departments in his new role, joining assistant GM Mark Jakubowski and associate GM Jason Karamanos working under GM Kevyn Adams in Buffalo’s hockey operations department.

“His steady commitment to the Sabres organization and exemplary work ethic have played a pivotal role in the success of our staff over the years,” Adams said in a news release. “I know that the ongoing positive influence he will undoubtedly exert in his new role will continue to serve as a driving force in our organization.”

Mike Leone to coach Amerks

Forton, who played hockey and soccer for University at Buffalo, started his coaching career with the ACHA club at Niagara University in 1995. After seasons as an assistant coach with Niagara’s NCAA team, Forton moved on to coach at UMass-Lowell and Harvard before joining the Sabres as an assistant coach under Ron Rolston in 2013. He joined the scouting staff the following season.

In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Sabres announced the hiring of Miami (Ohio) University head coach Chris Bergeron as an amateur free agent scout.

