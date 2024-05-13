Sabres name Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert as assistant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have named Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert as an assistant coach on Lindy Ruff’s staff, the team announced Monday morning.

Appert, 49, has been the head coach in Rochester for the past four seasons, compiling a record of 123-94-32, his 123 wins ranking fourth in franchise history. He also led the Amerks to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, including a run to the AHL Semifinals one year ago, the franchise’s deepest playoff run since 2004. Rochester was eliminated in the North Division Semifinals by Syracuse on Friday.

Before Rochester, Appert spent three seasons as the head coach for the U.S. National Team Development Program and 11 seasons as head coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Appert served as acting head coach for the Sabres last Dec. 30 while former head coach Don Granato was sick, leading Buffalo to a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He replaces Jason Christie on staff, who was fired along with Granato on April 16. Mike Bales, Matt Ellis and Marty Wilford remain on staff.

Aidan Joly

