Sabres' Malcolm Subban delivers incredible, behind-the-back save

Apparently sticks are not necessary to feel comfortable in between the pipes.

During Friday night's tilt between the Sabres and Penguins, Buffalo netminder Malcolm Subban was caught in an awkward position and had to do the only thing that he could do: throw his entire body, every limb, and even his twig behind a desperation save with multiple opponents on his doorstep.

Whether it was pure luck or by some chance, or Subban meant to drag his glove slightly behind him as he sprawled out in desperation, he bended minds with this split-second stop.

Everything appeared to be perfectly on purpose though. The 27-year-old netminder was able to let go of his stick that would have no doubt prevented his blocker from reaching that far, that fast. Then, of course, the puck was slowed down as it went under his arm, and went perfectly off his glove behind his damn back.

While still young for a typical goaltender, Subban has now played for four different NHL franchises, arriving in Buffalo after getting claimed on waivers earlier this season and making just one appearance prior to Friday’s contest.

Last season for the Blackhawks, Subban had a .900 save percentage and a 3.20 goals against average through 16 games.

