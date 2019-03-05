Sabres lose by a goal after Jason Pominville stops his own shot on empty net

I can’t speak for Jason Pominville, but it’s pretty safe to assume the NHL veteran is kicking himself after Buffalo’s 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Monday night.

Late in the game with the Sabres trailing by one goal, Pominville found himself right on the doorstep, staring at a wide-open net after a cross-crease pass landed right on his stick. If you’re a golfer, you might even call this scoring opportunity a gimme.

Pominville dropped to one knee, taking a page out of Brett Hull’s book to make this game-tying bid look good. But unfortunately, the only thing that was going to stop Pominville from tying the game was … Jason Pominville.

As you can see in the above video, Pominville fails to make good contact on the one-timer, watching as the puck rolls off the heel of his stick. The poor contact takes velocity off of his shot, allowing the blade of his stick to vault ahead of the puck before Pominville inadvertently blocks his own shot from going into the gaping net.

The Sabres went on to lose the game — their seventh loss in their last 10 — by one goal.

Pominville, as you’d likely assume, had no answers for what happened when addressing the media after the game.

