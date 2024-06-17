Sabres’ Lindy Ruff visited Bills minicamp practice

The Buffalo hockey brethren of the Bills, the Sabres, had their presence felt at minicamp.

The Bills wrapped their spring practices last week with the mandatory workouts. Lindy Ruff, who was recently re-hired as the head coach of the Sabres, was at Bills practice with Kevyn Adams–general manager of the Sabres.

Ruff was previously head coach of the hockey club from 1997 to 2013. Despite leaving the franchise, Ruff, who also played for the Sabres and was a team captain, always publicly remained a Bills fan.

Check out Ruff and Adams at Bills minicamp in the clips below:

One Buffalo Meeting. Sabres Lindy Ruff and Kevyn Adams made a trip to Bills mandatory practice today. Terry Pegula also in there. pic.twitter.com/0LhYw0XFGp — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) June 12, 2024

