Sabres fire Housley as playoff drought continues

Phil Housley became the second NHL coach fired on Sunday as the Buffalo Sabres cut ties with the coach after two seasons.

The Florida Panthers fired Bob Boughner, also after two seasons, earlier in the day.

General manager Jason Botterill was expected to discuss the decision at an afternoon press conference.

Housley, 55, went 58-84-22 during his tenure with Buffalo, where he played for the first eight seasons of his 21-year career.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015 as a player.

The Sabres finished their season with a 7-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but failed to reach the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

--Field Level Media