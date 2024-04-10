Sabres extend longest postseason drought in NHL history to 13 seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday night, losing 3-2 in Dallas to extend the longest postseason absence in NHL history to 13 seasons.

Losing consecutive road games dropped Buffalo’s record to 37-37-5, good for 79 standings points with three games remaining. While the Sabres currently stand six points behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins play each other on Thursday, and the winner of that game will have 86 points, more than the Sabres could obtain with three more victories.

“We have to get better,” said All-Star defenseman Ramsus Dahlin, the most likely candidate to be Buffalo’s next captain. “We want to do something special in Buffalo. And everyone is on the train. This summer is going to be very, very important for us. We have to develop everything that we can. And we have to come back stronger, for sure.”

Paths align for Sabres to view eclipse in Dallas

The Sabres’ postseason drought equals the New York Jets for the longest in North American professional sports. This season’s elimination date was the second-latest for Buffalo, one fewer than last season’s playoff push that ended at 80 games. The Sabres will finish with at least six fewer standings points than last year, when they had 91 points, coming within one victory of a wild-card spot.

Alex Tuch scored his 21st goal to give the Sabres an early lead against the Western Conference-leading Stars, and Rasmus Dahlin made it 2-1 later in the first period, becoming the first Buffalo defenseman in 34 years to score 20 goals in a season. What looked to be a goal from Jeff Skinner in the second period was overturned when replays showed Dahlin used a high stick to keep the puck in the offensive zone.

Continuing a season-long struggle for the youngest lineup in the NHL, Buffalo’s power play went scoreless in three opportunities, including twice in the third period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 22 shots, as Dallas got goals from Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, and Joe Pavelski.

“We are a young team, and that shouldn’t be an excuse anymore,” Dahlin said. “We are looking ourselves in the mirror, and we have to be better. This is something we have to learn from this season, and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The Sabres host the Capitals in their final home game of the season Thursday night, before closing the season with a Florida trip to play the Panthers on Saturday and Lightning on Monday.

