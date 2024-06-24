Sabres announce preseason schedule; includes 3 games at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres announced their preseason schedule on Monday, which includes three games at KeyBank Center as part of six exhibition tilts.

Buffalo will kick off the slate on Sept. 21 at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins and will finish off the preseason on Sept. 30 against the Detroit Red Wings.

The full schedule can be seen below (all games start at 7 p.m.):

Sat., Sept. 21: vs Pittsburgh

Mon., Sept. 23: vs Columbus

Tue., Sept. 24: at Pittsburgh

Thu., Sept. 26: at Ottawa

Sat., Sept. 28: at Columbus

Mon., Sept. 30: vs Detroit

The Sabres will also play a previously announced exhibition game on Sept. 27 against Red Bull Munich out of the German Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Munich, Germany. They will continue their European trip with two regular season games against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 4 and 5 at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia to begin the 2024-25 season. Those games are a part of the NHL’s Global Series.

The matchup in Germany will be a homecoming for forward JJ Peterka, a native of Munich who played two youth seasons with Red Bull Munich.

The Sabres’ game against Red Bull Munich will also be the grand opening event of the German club’s new arena, SAP Garden.

